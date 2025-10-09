Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Quinn Priester Gives Brutally Honest Reflection On Game 3 Loss

Not the playoff debut the young righty wanted...

Jackson Roberts

Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game three of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't be where they are without Quinn Priester. But through three games in the National League Division series, he's been their biggest impediment.

On Wednesday, the Brewers took a 2-0 series lead into Wrigley Field with the hopes of eliminating the rival Chicago Cubs. For 8 1/2 innings, they played quite well, but the bottom of the first was the half-inning that counted the most.

Priester, who was making his postseason debut, surrendered a home run, two other hits, and two walks, and was removed from the game having thrown 39 pitches -- and only two outs recorded. He was charged with all four earned runs in Milwaukee's 4-3 loss.

Priester puts all the blame on himself

Michael Busch
Cubs first baseman Michael Busch watches his solo home run off Brewers starting pitcher Quinn Priester sail over the fence in right during the first inning of Game 3 of their National League Division Series game Wednesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Brewers won 19 of Priester's starts in a row during the regular season, few could begrudge the 25-year-old for having a down day -- even on this big a stage.

However, that didn't stop Priester from putting the blame on himself, as the first-year Brewer pulled no punches while giving his thoughts on the loss.

“I’m very frustrated with that first inning -- (my) only inning,” Priester said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Command wasn’t good. Stuff wasn’t coming out the way I wanted it to. Ultimately, it falls onto me to make an adjustment … to give us a chance. I didn’t do that today.

“I didn’t give us a chance. Everyone else played real well with the exception of myself. I definitely feel like that’s entirely on me.”

The Brewers scored a run in the top of the first inning and added one each in the fourth and seventh. The game was never out of reach, but the Chicago explosion proved to be the difference, and Priester -- who grew up rooting for the Cubs and attended a World Series game in 2016 -- couldn't get the storybook series clinch he was hoping for.

However, Priester knows manager Pat Murphy will call on him again at some point during this playoff run if the Brewers are lucky enough to advance beyond this series.

“‘Be ready to pitch again,’” Priester said Murphy told him. “And I am.”

With Game 4 looming on Thursday, the Brewers will once again look to get the job done at Wrigley.

More MLB: Brewers Taking Gamble On 28-Year-Old Rookie In Pivotal NLDS Game

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed