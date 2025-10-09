Brewers' Quinn Priester Gives Brutally Honest Reflection On Game 3 Loss
The Milwaukee Brewers wouldn't be where they are without Quinn Priester. But through three games in the National League Division series, he's been their biggest impediment.
On Wednesday, the Brewers took a 2-0 series lead into Wrigley Field with the hopes of eliminating the rival Chicago Cubs. For 8 1/2 innings, they played quite well, but the bottom of the first was the half-inning that counted the most.
Priester, who was making his postseason debut, surrendered a home run, two other hits, and two walks, and was removed from the game having thrown 39 pitches -- and only two outs recorded. He was charged with all four earned runs in Milwaukee's 4-3 loss.
Priester puts all the blame on himself
After the Brewers won 19 of Priester's starts in a row during the regular season, few could begrudge the 25-year-old for having a down day -- even on this big a stage.
However, that didn't stop Priester from putting the blame on himself, as the first-year Brewer pulled no punches while giving his thoughts on the loss.
“I’m very frustrated with that first inning -- (my) only inning,” Priester said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Command wasn’t good. Stuff wasn’t coming out the way I wanted it to. Ultimately, it falls onto me to make an adjustment … to give us a chance. I didn’t do that today.
“I didn’t give us a chance. Everyone else played real well with the exception of myself. I definitely feel like that’s entirely on me.”
The Brewers scored a run in the top of the first inning and added one each in the fourth and seventh. The game was never out of reach, but the Chicago explosion proved to be the difference, and Priester -- who grew up rooting for the Cubs and attended a World Series game in 2016 -- couldn't get the storybook series clinch he was hoping for.
However, Priester knows manager Pat Murphy will call on him again at some point during this playoff run if the Brewers are lucky enough to advance beyond this series.
“‘Be ready to pitch again,’” Priester said Murphy told him. “And I am.”
With Game 4 looming on Thursday, the Brewers will once again look to get the job done at Wrigley.
