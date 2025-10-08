Brewers Taking Gamble On 28-Year-Old Rookie In Pivotal NLDS Game
There was no guarantee that rookie outfielder Brandon Lockridge would make the playoff roster for the Milwaukee Brewers. But now that he's there, it only makes sense to give him a chance to shine.
Lockridge, the 28-year-old speedster whom the Brewers acquired in the Nestor Cortes trade with the San Diego Padres in July, has just 79 major-league games under his belt and a .576 career OPS. But on Wednesday, the Brewers are letting him show what he can do in a curious platoon situation.
The Brewers released their starting lineup for Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, who have their first right-handed starting pitcher of the series in Jameson Taillon. And the righty-hitting Lockridge will be getting his first-ever postseason start and plate appearance, batting eighth and playing center field.
Brandon Lockridge to play center field
Typically used as a late-game defensive replacement or pinch-runner, Lockridge has not started a game for the Brewers since Aug. 28. He was optioned to Triple-A for the entire month of September, as Milwaukee juggled a logjam of first basemen including Andrew Vaughn, Rhys Hoskins, and Jake Bauers.
However, Hoskins was left off the NLDS roster, in large part because the Brewers wanted Lockridge as a depth option for their outfield. And now that he's around, it makes sense to see what he can do.
Milwaukee's starting center fielder for Games 1 and 2, switch-hitter Blake Perkins, had a .582 OPS against right-handed pitching this season, compared to a .789 mark against lefties. Lockridge's OPS against righties this season was only .581, but he was significantly better in August after arriving in Milwaukee.
Bauers is also getting the start at first base over Vaughn, who hit a three-run home run in the first inning of Game 2 against Cubs lefty Shota Imanaga.
The Brewers are as aggressive a team as you'll find about playing matchups, and Lockridge starting the game almost guarantees he won't finish it. At some point, there will be an opportunity to pinch-hit for him, whether it's Vaughn, Perkins, or Isaac Collins.
All hands on deck. It's the Brewers way.
