Brewers' Quinn Priester Now With Roger Clemens, Clayton Kershaw
The Milwaukee Brewers found a gem early in the season and have run with it ever since.
There was a time in which the Brewers' starting rotation wasn't as much of a strength as it is right now. Milwaukee arguably has the best rotation in baseball overall. Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Jacob Misiorowski, and Quinn Priester have been lights-out for the Brewers overall. At one point, though, Peralta was the only guy on this list consistently taking the mound for Milwaukee.
Woodruff and Quintana began the season building up in the minors. Misiorowski didn't make his big league debut until shortly before the All-Star break. Priester was a member of the Boston Red Sox to kick off the season.
The rotation was in shambles and the Brewers responded by calling the Red Sox about Priester and the rest is history. The 24-year-old former first-round pick is having the best season of his career. He has a 3.48 ERA in 23 total appearances with Milwaukee, including 18 starts. He's 11-2 over that stretch as well.
The Brewers clearly look like winners of the deal now
He has given the Brewers a chance to win each time he has toed the rubber, and although he hasn't earned the wins himself always, Milwaukee actually has won 15 straight starts when Priester has taken the mound. That isn't common by any means. In fact, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that there are just 10 other pitchers who can boast this claim.
"There are only 10 streaks of a team winning a primary starter’s outings longer than Quinn Priester’s 15-gamer since 1901," Hogg said. "Those pitchers: Roger Clemens, Clayton Kershaw, Chris Carpenter, Whitey Ford, Dazzy Vance, Ron Guidry, Carl Hubbell, Lefty Grove, Stan Coveleski, and Ewell Blackwell."
Any time you find yourself on the same list as guys like Kershaw, Clemens, and Grove, you're doing something right. He's just 24 years old and isn't going anywhere anytime soon as well. Milwaukee certainly looks like it won the deal with Boston.
