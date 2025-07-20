Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Radio Personality Warns Team About Big Move

Milwaukee is firing on all cylinders at the moment

Jul 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) and catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the Milwaukee Brewers might heed the age-old adage: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Milwaukee entered Sunday winners of nine straight games with a 58-40 record that ranked third in all of baseball. 

For Brewers media personality Brandon Sneide of 620 WTMJ, no move is the best move for Milwaukee.

“Right now, I do not think I make a move,” Sneide said during a new episode of the Locked On Brewers podcast.

“A lot of people still want that big trade,” Sneide continued. “I don't know if the Brewers need to make that trade. … I don't want to screw anything up with this team. … Right now, I do not think I make a move, as we now are talking about the ninth win in a row.”

Suppose the Brewers did decide to make a splash. In that case, a big bat is the likely target, with Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suárez figuring into the equation of a ton of recent mock trades, most of which are closer to dream than reality.

Pat Murphy has done another wonderful job with this club and could very well win his second consecutive National League Manager of the Year award. Milwaukee's rotation is humming, and the lineup, though not perfect, is producing enough pop to keep the wins coming.

Everything is clicking for the Brew Crew. It might be best to leave a great thing alone.

