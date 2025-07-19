Brewers-Red Sox Trade Called 'Very Smart': 'Trust In Matt Arnold'
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in Major League Baseball, and possibly the best.
After a 2-0 victory on Friday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, the Brewers have won eight games in a row, the longest current streak in the majors. Milwaukee is also the only team in baseball with multiple eight-game wins streaks this season. The Brewers are now 36-15 since May 17, the best mark in baseball during that span.
Quinn Priester was on the mound on Friday night, and he continued his sensational season for Milwaukee. Priester struck out the side to start the game, sitting down LA’s trio of future Hall of Famers Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman in order. Priester finished the night with 10 strikeouts across six innings pitched, allowing zero runs and just three hits on 77 pitches (53 strikes) — it was a masterclass outing.
Acquired from the Boston Red Sox on April 7, Priester has been a revelation for the Brewers. He had a rough first outing with Milwaukee but has been excellent since gaining his footing in the organization.
On Saturday, 620 WTMJ’s Brandon Sneide reflected on the Priester trade while hosting a new episode of the Locked On Brewers podcast, noting that Brewers general manager Matt Arnold should be lauded for his decision to trade for Priester.
“Quinn Priester (is) making Matt Arnold look very, very smart,” Sneide said.
“There are a lot of (fans) that were wrong about Matt Arnold when he traded for Quinn Priester. Over his last six starts, (Priester) has a 1.60 ERA … A lot of (fans) were wrong about that trade and the uproar that Quinn Priester garnered on social media (was misguided) … you have to give it some time. Trust in Matt Arnold. They're doing the thing. Quinn Priester has been absolutely fantastic … A lot of (fans) may owe Matt Arnold an apology … I think he knows exactly what he is doing.”
Priester, 24, is now 8-2 on the season with a 3.33 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.
