Brewers Ranked No. 4 Among Postseason Teams Ahead Of Wild Card Series
The Milwaukee Brewers have secured a bye to the National League Division Series after winning 97 games during the regular season, which was the most in Major League Baseball and a franchise record. They won the NL Central for the fourth time in the last five years and look like a threat entering the postseason, which begins on Tuesday with the Wild Card Series.
The Brewers will face either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres, the top two Wild Cards in the National League. They will also be well-rested when they meet their opponent in the NLDS.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently released the power rankings for all 12 postseason teams. Out of the 12, the Brewers were ranked No. 4.
Brewers Ranked No. 4 Among Playoff Teams
"It has been so long since the Brewers made their lone World Series that the team they played has been their division rival for two decades now. For Milwaukee to win the World Series with the franchise’s best regular-season record, the year we lost Bob Uecker, would feel like the universe smiling on the famously loyal Brewers fans," Leitch wrote on Monday.
The Brewers have been to the postseason seven of the last eight years dating back to 2018. That was also the last time they made a deep run, as they advanced all the way to the NLCS before falling just short against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, the team overcame incredible odds this season to make it to the playoffs. They were not expected to be a playoff team after trading Devin Williams and losing Willy Adames in free agency. But they had previously won 93 games after trading away Corbin Burnes, so it was always possible.
The Brewers will have some stiff competition in the Senior Circuit. The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers are the two NL teams ranked ahead of them on the list, with the Seattle Mariners also appearing on the list from the American League.
It should be an interesting postseason, and it all begins on Tuesday. The Brewers certainly have a strong case for a World Series title as the postseason gets underway, and they will be a difficult team to beat.
We'll see how everything plays out this October and what the Brewers will ultimately accomplish by the end of the year.
More MLB: Freddy Peralta Final Start Pushed Him Into Brewers History