Brewers Receive Important Injury Update On Rookie Sensation
The Milwaukee Brewers received injury news on Friday.
Milwaukee's promising young pitcher left his Major League debut under concerning circumstances on Thursday.
After a dazzling performance against the St. Louis Cardinals, the rookie right-hander sparked worry when he exited in the sixth inning after an awkward step on the mound.
However, the latest update alleviates fears, confirming the pitcher remains on track for his next outing, a highly anticipated matchup against a division rival.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy provided clarity on the situation, reporting, “Jacob Misiorowski had a little ankle swelling today but said it’s nothing notable, and nothing that would impact his next start. Plan is to keep the pitchers in line following the off day, Pat Murphy said, so Miz’s next start looks like a big one: Wrigley Field vs. the Cubs.”
This update, posted on X by McCalvy, quells concerns about the 23-year-old’s availability, setting the stage for his second career start at one of baseball’s iconic venues.
The 6-foot-7 flamethrower, who ranks as the Brewers’ No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, made headlines in his debut by throwing five no-hit innings, striking out five, and walking four in a 6-0 win over the Cardinals. His electric fastball, which touched 102.2 mph and saw 14 pitches reach triple digits, marked the fastest by a Brewers starter in the pitch-tracking era.
However, his night ended abruptly after rolling his right ankle while delivering a pitch to Victor Scott, initially diagnosed as cramping in his right calf and quadriceps. Exiting the game after 81 pitches, Misiorowski drew a standing ovation from the American Family Field crowd.
Misiorowski downplayed the injury postgame, insinuating that it wasn't serious. Manager Pat Murphy echoed this optimism, noting the injury appeared minor but mentioning a possible ankle twist.
Friday’s update confirms the swelling is manageable, ensuring Misiorowski’s spot in the rotation remains secure. His upcoming start against the Cubs will likely fall on June 17 or 18.
As he prepares for Wrigley, Brewers fans can breathe easier knowing their top pitching prospect is ready to roll—ankle swelling or not.
