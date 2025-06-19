Brewers Red-Hot Slugger Making Case For Promotion
There's a lot to be excited about right now in the minor leagues for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee clearly knows this. The Brewers recently promoted Jacob Misiorowski to the big leagues after tearing it up with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He isn't the only person who has impressed this season. Another guy who has turned some heads is Double-A slugger Brock Wilken.
He's currently ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the Brewers' farm system and has lived up to the hype this season. Wilken has played 65 games with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers this season and has launched 18 homers and driven in 41 runs. That's some significant pop.
He's been impressive enough that MLB.com's Sam Dykstra, Jim Callis, and Jonathan Mayo tabbed him as one prospect "pushing for a promotion" in the Brewers' farm system.
"Brewers: Brock Wilken, 3B (No. 18)," Dykstra, Callis, and Mayo said. "Wilken’s first trip to Double-A in 2024 was mired by an early hit-by-pitch, and he never quite recovered. Back with Biloxi for 2025, he leads Double-A batters with 18 homers (while no one else has more than 12) and 34 extra-base hits. He also ranks fourth with a .550 slugging percentage and third with a .944 OPS over 64 games. The Brewers have had trouble finding consistency at third base, and it might be worth seeing how Wilken handles Triple-A Nashville before considering him for that spot down the stretch."
With the way that he's playing right now, a promotion to Triple-A certainly should be in the cards at some point in 2025.
