MLB Insiders Address Freddy Peralta's Future With Brewers
Will the Milwaukee Brewers make a trade involving their top starting pitcher?
There is no doubt that Freddy Peralta has been that guy this season for the Brewers. He has been healthy -- which in itself has been important for Milwaukee -- and has logged a 2.60 ERA in a league-leading 15 starts.
Peralta has had an All-Star-caliber season so far and is doing so while making just $8 million. He also has an $8 million club option for the 2026 season. That's why there has been so much speculation about him with the deadline over a month away. He's the type of guy that would bring a significant package back to Milwaukee, but would the Brewers actually trade their best pitcher while firmly in the mix for a playoff spot?
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, Eno Sarris ranked him as the second-best potential trade chip ahead of the deadline but noted he seems unlikely to be moved right now.
"The projection systems don't like the Brewers, basically pegging them as a .500 team that is more likely than not to drop out of the playoff hunt as we go forward," Britton, Gleeman, and Sarris said. "If that's true, then Milwaukee may consider moving its best trade piece in Freddy Peralta, whose $8 million club option next season would be enticing to most teams. In terms of talent, he's no longer 'Fastball Freddy' and now sports a true four-pitch arsenal with decent command. His top 25-type results by most metrics since he became a starter in 2021 hide some erratic streaks, but overall, he's a solid number two, and cheap."
Britton, Gleeman, Sarris discussed the top 30 potential trade pieces and while discussing each had a section: "Deal likelihood" with a color marker between green, yellow, and red. Peralta was one of the people with a red marker showing he is unlikely to be moved right now.
That's not shocking. Milwaukee is 39-35 on the season so far and is just a half-game out of a National League Wild Card spot. Peralta would bring a big package back, but there's no reason to make a move at this time.
