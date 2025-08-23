Jackson Chourio Update: When Brewers Star Can Return
The Milwaukee Brewers could get a shot in the arm in the not-so-distant future as they attempt to lock up the No. 1 seed in the National League ahead of the playoffs.
Milwaukee has the best record in the National League right now, but the 2025 Major League Baseball season is still a few weeks away from wrapping up. Anything could happen. Milwaukee is finding ways to win games, even without one of its best players. That could change in the near future, though.
Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio is on the Injured List right now, but began a minor league rehab assignment on Friday night with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in the game while playing five innings in the outfield.
Although he didn't put up any explosive numbers, that doesn't matter. The most important part of the night was the fact that he was able to get back on the field in general. The Brewers could use him right now and Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Chourio could be back by the end of August.
Brewers just about to get superstar reinforcement back into the mix
"The Milwaukee Brewers have been just fine in Jackson Chourio's absence, but manager Pat Murphy has no qualms about getting his 21-year-old star outfielder back in the lineup," Hogg said. "By the sounds of it, that could potentially even happen by the end of the month. Chourio, who's been on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a right hamstring strain, began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Nashville on Aug. 22.
"Chourio joins Rhys Hoskins on assignment to Nashville, where the first baseman has been since Aug. 19 after suffering a sprained left thumb on July 6. The expectation, as of now, is Chourio's return could precede Hoskins', though the outfielder has his fair share of boxes to check, too."
The Brewers already are the best team in baseball with an 81-48 record. It sounds like they are close to get even better thanks to the young outfielder.
