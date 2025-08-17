Brewers-Red Sox Stunner Just Led To Milwaukee History
With each passing start, the Milwaukee Brewers look more and more smart for the trade they completed early on in the season with the Boston Red Sox for Quinn Priester.
Priester essentially was a throwaway in the Red Sox system. Boston had injures in the rotaton and yet the club was willing to part ways with Priester. The deal looks like a steal for Milwaukee. Priester entered Saturday's tilt against the Cincinnati Reds with a 3.49 ERA and 11-2 record. He followed up by going 5 1/3 innings against the Reds and allowed just two earned runs.
The 24-year-old came out of the gate hot and improved Milwaukee's streak of consecutive batters retired to 32 to break the franchise record, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers' streak of 32 consecutive batters retired is the longest in franchise history, per Elias. The previous club record was 29 in a row in 1998," McCalvy said.
Brewers struck gold once again thanks to the Red Sox
Milwaukee had a serious need in the starting rotation at the time. Injuries were piling up and around that time Freddy Peralta was the team's only expected starter for the season who was healthy. Priester came to town and immediately became an important piece for the rotation. The former Pittsburgh Pirates first-round pick won't be a free agent until 2031 as well.
Milwaukee already is loaded with exciting, young talent. Priester now is in the core as well. The Brewers' front office continues to hit it out of the park and that's why they have been able to significantly jump ahead this season. The Brewers sported a 77-44 record heading into Saturday's showdown.
The Brewers' core is young and just scratching at the surface. Milwaukee also has the No. 1 farm system in baseball, per Baseball America. This team is inexpensive and young. Somehow they keep striking gold and Priester is the latest on this list.
