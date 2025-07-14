Brewers Reportedly Eyeing Jacob Misiorowski Blockbuster Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers have found a potential ace of the future in Jacob Misiorowski.
Recently, there has been a firestorm as the rookie flamethrower earned his first All-Star nod after just five big league starts. That's certainly a tad aggressive, but Misiorowski has dazzled over the last month. He made his big league debut on June 12th and has taken the league by storm.
Now, Beisbolfr.com's Francys Romero took to social media on Monday to share that the Brewers are reportedly interested in a long-term deal with Misiorowski.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are interested in working on a contract extension for star rookie Jacob Misiorowski, according to industry sources," Romero said. "They made an offer earlier in the 2025 season, but they’re still far apart from what Misiorowski and his agency are looking for."
We'll see how this shakes out. This is the first of the "reports" to hit social media about the idea of a long-term extension. It's not a crazy idea by any means. Milwaukee signed Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million extension last year.
It's not unheard of that the Brewers could look to give Misiorowski a long-term pact to stick around, but he has made just five starts. This is just the beginning of the buzz involving him and certainly isn't a signal that anything is imminent. It's nice to see things pop up like this on social media, but it's not enough yet to think anything is right around the corner. Keep an eye out, though.