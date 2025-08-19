Brewers Respond To Eye-Popping Brice Turang Snub
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably have one of the best second basemen in the National League In Brice Turang.
In Spring Training, the Brewers weren't sure where everyone was going to play in the infield outside of Rhys Hoskins at first base. Turang and Joey Ortiz were up in the air for the middle infield spots and third base was completely unknown.
Ortiz ended up getting the shortstop spot while Turang stayed at second base. This wasn't the biggest surprise of all time. He won a Gold Glove Award last year and also is a Platinum Glove Award winner.
This season, his bat has caught up to his glove. He's having the best season of his career and is slashing .280/.345/.418 with 13 home runs, 60 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 23 doubles, and 74 runs scored in 119 games played. Last year, he finished the season with 4.9 wins above replacement in his sophomore year. This year, he's already at 4.0 wins above replacement and is just 25 years old. His bat has been great and he's playing Gold Glove-level defense once again.
Brewers fortunate to have one of the best second basemen in baseball
It's hard to be much better than that, but MLB Network didn't rank Turang among the top 10 overall second basemen in baseball. Their list had Ketel Marte at No. 1 followed by Brendan Donovan, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Gleyber Torres, Brandon Lowe, Marcus Semien, Nico Hoerner, Jose Altuve, Xavier Edwards, Matt McLain.
What an odd list and the Brewers' official X account responded.
"Are you kidding me rn," the Brewers posted.
They certainly aren't wrong right now. Turang isn't just a defensive specialist by any means. He has been elite on both sides of the ball, which is something that not many can say. At the end of the day, lists like this don't matter and just get conversations going. It's surprising that Turang wasn't featured on the list, but that is a consistent trend with Milwaukee in general.
No matter what the Brewers do, they seem to be forgotten about. Entering the 2025 season, there were projections that Milwaukee could be the worst team in the National League Central. Now, they have a 79-45 record. It just goes to show that evaluating the Brewers is tough and this is another example.
