Brewers Reveal Key Detail Behind Isaac Collins Addition
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball, but they haven't gotten to this position like some of the other top contenders in the league.
Take a look at the top teams in the National League. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers stand out. Even the San Diego Padres can fit into that description. Teams that have handed out some massive contracts and have star power up and down the roster.
You see names like Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Manny Macahdo, and the list goes on. They have spent heavily to get to the top, but that isn't the case with Milwaukee. The Brewers have a significantly lower payroll, but are the No. 1 team in the league overall right now.
So, what makes them stand out? Milwaukee is loaded with young, cost-controlled talent. Where some teams' superpowers are their checkbook, the Brewers' is their ability to scout and develop talent. Milwaukee is having potentially its best season in franchise history, and yet there are guys who in Spring Training probably didn't even expect to be playing a role with the club.
One guy who fits this description is 28-year-old rookie outfielder Isaac Collins. Injuries opened the door for him and he has thrown it wide open. There's even a chance that he could be in the NL Rookie of the Year mix when the season wraps up.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a fascinating column highlighting how the Brewers have gotten to this point and one nugget that stood out is how the Brewers found Collins.
Brewers pull back curtain on unexpected rookie
"But perhaps no player is a better example of the Brewers' ability to leave the rest of the league asking, 'Where did they find that guy?' than a 28-year-old who has emerged as one of the Brewers' key offensive performers this season," Rogers said. "When the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft rolled around in 2022, the front office zeroed in on Rockies farmhand Isaac Collins. Three years later, the left fielder has emerged as a top candidate for National League Rookie of the Year honors.
"That one came over pizza and talking baseball," (Matt Arnold) recalled. "We're sitting in the room and having a good time. And as we're talking through it, it's like, man, this guy's a pretty good player and he's athletic and he's a great kid and he would fit our brand of baseball...I think that's really important to our success is continuing to find guys that have been overlooked or have struggled at different points and trying to see if there is an opportunity for those guys to get to that potential that once was there."
That's just a slight pull of the curtain, but does give a good look at what has helped get Milwaukee to this point.
