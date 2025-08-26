Joey Ortiz, Jackson Chourio Injury Updates For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers got a positive update on Monday.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on social media that shortstop Joey Ortiz was seen taking grounders and is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring strain when his Injured List stint is first eligible to be done on September 1st.
"Brewers SS Joey Ortiz was out taking grounders today and is hopeful about a minimum stay on the 10-day IL. He’s eligible Sept. 1," McCalvy said. "...Joey Ortiz: Currently completing a sprint progression up to 85% intensity, as well as defensive/hitting work. Goal of returning for PHI series."
Ortiz injured his hamstring against the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 21st. The injury came at a bad time as Ortiz has been red-hot over his last 21 games played. Earlier in the season, Ortiz's lack of offense was talked about a lot. But, he was changing the narrative. Over the last 21 games for Ortiz, he slashed .347/.390/.444 with 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, seven doubles, and 14 runs scored while providing high-end defense at shortstop.
The Brewers are about to get two major pieces back
If Ortiz can return the Philadelphia Phillies series beginning on Sept. 1, that would be a significant boost, for sure. The Brewers aren't just about to get Ortiz back, but outfielder Jackson Chourio as well. He's been down in the minors on a rehab assignment and could return as soon as the team's upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays beginning on Friday or return against the Phillies afterward, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"Jackson Chourio could return as soon as the Blue Jays series this weekend, according to the Brewers' latest update," Hogg said.
The Brewers have hit somewhat of a cold spell, but the fact they could get not just one, but two starting pieces back into the mix over the next few days should absolutely help get the team back on track.
No need to worry, Brewers fans, things are only going to get better in the coming days.