Brewers Reveals Expected Jacob Misiorowski Return Date
The Milwaukee Brewers have been missing one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball but it sounds like that's about to change.
Jacob Misiorowski last took the mound for the Brewers on July 29th. He has been dealing with a left tibia contusion and the club didn't want to risk things so they put him on the Injured List and have gone from there. That's a luxury few teams can afford, but the Brewers can. Even with the young All-Star out, the Brewers are riding a 10-game winning streak right now.
Milwaukee has depth everywhere and the starting rotation specifically has depth. That's why the Brewers felt comfortable trading Aaron Civale and Nestor Cortes this season. It's not every day you see two expected starters for a team dealt throughout a campaign and that team not be a seller. That obviously wasn't the case for the Brewers. In fact, they arguably are the top contender in baseball.
They're about to get even better too with Misiorowski nearing a return.
Brewers flamethrewer Jacob Misiorowski is nearing return to Milwaukee
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy revealed that Misiorowski is expected to return to the mound on Friday and it could be for the Brewers.
"Jacob Misiorowski update from the Brewers: Recovering from left tibia contusion, scheduled for a 30-pitch bullpen today. No issues noted after his previous Live BP session. Potential to start a rehab assignment on Friday," McCalvy said. More on Miz: He will pitch somewhere on Friday. Whether that’s a rehab assignment or a truncated outing against the Reds in Cincinnati, Pat Murphy said, is TBD."
Misiorowski is a game-changer. He has made just seven starts in the majors this season and has a 2.70 ERA to show for it. To go along with this, he has a 47-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers are already a high-octane machine and have a 74-44 record. The Brewers are about to get even better with Misiorowski coming back and Jackson Chourio soon to follow. There aren't many teams out there that can say they're about to get this much firepower back with the club down the stretch. Don't sleep on Milwaukee. This could be the year.
