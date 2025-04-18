Brewers 'Revelation' Has Seriously Turned Heads So Far In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers sure know how to find pitching, huh?
Milwaukee's rotation depth has been ravaged to begin the season and there was a point in which Freddy Peralta was the only guy left among the expected starter for the 2025 season. José Quintana has since taken his place in the rotation, which has obviously helped.
Another guy who has been great for the team is rookie Chad Patrick. The 26-year-old has gotten rotation opportunities because of all of the hurlers that aren't with the team right now. It took a handful of arms going down to give him his chance, but that doesn't matter. He's made the most of it so far.
He's appeared in four games so far -- including three starts -- and has a 1.76 ERA. He's pitched 15 1/3 innings and has allowed just three earned runs while striking out 13 batters.
He's been everything the team could've hoped for and FanSided's Tremayne Person suggested that he has earned more playing time.
"Chad Patrick wasn’t even supposed to be here," Person said. "Coming into the season, he was more of an afterthought in the Brewers' pitching plans — a depth piece in the minors, not a rotation regular. But baseball rarely goes according to plan, and when injuries hit the rotation hard, Patrick stepped in and made the most of his opportunity.
"Across four appearances — including three starts — Patrick has been a revelation. He’s sporting a 1.76 ERA over 15.1 innings with 13 strikeouts, giving the Brewers exactly the kind of stability they desperately needed. Sure, the 14.1% walk rate raises some eyebrows, and the command still needs refinement. But when a guy shows this kind of poise under pressure, you don’t overthink it. At this point, there’s no debate: Chad Patrick has earned a spot in the rotation until further notice."
Person is certainly right. Patrick has been great.
