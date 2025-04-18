Brewers Urged To Cut 7-Year Veteran's Playing Time
The Milwaukee Brewers have had an up-and-down start to the season so far.
The same could be said for pretty much every team. There's been some low moments, but Milwaukee has been able to get through them so far and is currently 10-9 on the season and is in second place in the National League Central. Milwaukee is just one game behind the 12-9 Chicago Cubs.
While this is the case, there have been some things that hasn't gone the team's way so far this season, especially with the bullpen.
Because of this, FanSided's Tremayne Person suggested that Milwaukee should specifically give seven-year veteran Joel Payamps less playing time.
"There’s no sugarcoating this — Payamps has been a mess to start the 2025 season," Person said. "The right-hander has allowed multiple runs in three of his eight appearances, including two brutal outings where he was tagged for five earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning. His last two times out? Seven runs allowed while recording just three outs...
"Now carrying an inflated 19.06 ERA, Payamps looks nothing like the steady late-inning presence the Brewers were counting on. Whether it’s mechanical issues, confidence, or something else entirely, something is clearly off — and the margin for error is shrinking fast. If this trend continues, Milwaukee may be forced to reevaluate his role in the bullpen."
It's a little aggressive to say someone should have less playing time, but it hasn't been the start to the season he likely hoped. As of writing, Payamps has a 19.06 ERA in eight appearances so far this season. He's allowed 12 earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
