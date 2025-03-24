Brewers Rising Star Might Become Youngest MVP Of All Time In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have a special talent in their clubhouse who is poised to make history this season.
Milwaukee enters the 2025 campaign as winners of three of the last four National League Central titles, and yet they aren’t considered a heavy favorite to win the division this year based on the departures of two key pieces, Willy Adames and Devin Williams.
Many of Milwaukee’s doubters are failing to take two important elements of the Brewers’ roster into account, however. For one, 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich is healthy again. And secondly, Jackson Chourio has the potential to be one of the best five players in the game this season.
When taking his age into account, it’s easy to argue that Chourio is the most talented player in baseball. He’s barely 21 years old (March 11, 2004) and coming off a rookie season that gave off superstar vibes in the second half.
After taking some time to adjust to Major League pitching, Chourio caught fire and finished 2024 with a .275 average to go along with 21 home runs, 79 RBI, and 22 stolen bases for Milwaukee.
In Spring Training, Chourio picked up right where he left off. He hit a ridiculous .468 with 1.212 OPS to go along with one homer, eight RBI, and six stolen bases (per MLB.com). It’s safe to say that Chourio is ready for Opening Day.
The scariest part about Chourio is that he hasn’t even approached his ceiling as a player, which makes predicting how good he’ll be in 2025 somewhat of a limitless endeavor.
Chourio has all the physical tools to be an MVP-type guy, and he also displayed the clutch gene last postseason versus the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card Series, becoming the first player since Babe Ruth (1928) to hit two game-tying homers in a postseason series and the youngest player to ever blast a leadoff HR in a postseason game.
If Chourio stays healthy this year, there’s no telling what kind of numbers he could end up with.
For what it’s worth, Chourio would be the youngest MVP in the history of Major League Baseball if he were to win the award this season. Multiple players have won MVP at age 22 (Bryce Harper, Johnny Bench, Stan Musial, Vida Blue), but there’s never been a 21-year-old MVP.
