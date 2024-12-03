Brewers Rival Linked To Ex-Milwaukee Star Projected To Get $180M Deal
One former Milwaukee Brewers superstar should land a new deal in the near future.
Free agency is in full swing, but two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell is the only superstar who has signed a deal so far. There have been some other smaller moves made throughout the offseason so far, but Snell is the only player to land a deal north of $100 million so far this offseason.
That will change soon and former Brewers Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes also will land a mega deal this offseason. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list ranking the chances for each team to sign Burnes. Miller had the rival Chicago Cubs at No. 3 on his list.
"How about one more big note? If (the Detroit Tigers) is considered one of the top landing spots for Alex Bregman in part because of his previous time with their current manager, don't the Cubs need to be considered a strong contender for Burnes, who spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with their current manager, Craig Counsell? Most of the guesses at where Burnes will land haven't even mentioned the Cubs among their 7-10 candidates, but it's a great fit, no?
"Because of the caliber of the top three pitchers already in their rotation, maybe their level of desperation to sign Burnes won't come anywhere close to matching that of the other teams in our top five. They absolutely could win this bidding war, though."
Counsell and Burnes both were a part of the 2023 Brewers' team but neither were with the team in 2024. Counsell left to manage the Cubs and Burnes was traded to the Baltimore Orioles. A reunion between Counsell and Burnes on one of the Brewers' biggest rivals would be unfortunate.
He's projected to land a $180 million deal this winter. Could that be with Chicago?
