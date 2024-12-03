Yankees Urged To Swing Deal For Brewers Superstar At Winter Meetings
Will the Milwaukee Brewers consider a trade involving a star over the next week or so?
The 2024 Major League Baseball Winter Meetings will kick off in less than a week, and that is one of the most interesting times in baseball. High-powered agents and all of the top baseball decision-makers will all be in the same place. Plus, the most respected insiders in baseball also will be together in Dallas, Texas.
Milwaukee will be a team to watch for. There has been chatter about Brewers superstar Devin Williams and whether or not he will be with the team in 2025. He has been in trade rumors with just one season until free agency.
It would make a lot of sense to keep him around, but if the Brewers are blown away by an offer, why not consider it? ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield made a list of deals they want to see at the Winter Meetings and Schoenfield suggested the New York Yankees for Williams.
"Schoenfield: New York Yankees," Schoenfield said. "It's an interesting market for relievers this offseason, with Williams and Ryan Helsley -- both entering their final season before free agency -- potentially available, but also with potential closers like Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency. The Yankees have both Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle as free agents and need some late-game depth.
"And they should probably hedge their bets against Luke Weaver repeating his dominant 2024. If he does, great -- Weaver and Williams would make for a dynamic 1-2 duo. The Brewers would probably be wise to trade Williams to the American League, and the Yankees have some starting pitching depth in the minors that could fill a need for Milwaukee."
New York seems like a team that needs to add to the bullpen with Holmes available on the open market. Milwaukee should keep Williams rather than trade him away. But, could the Yankees give the Brewers a call?
