Brewers-Rockies 'Difference-Making' Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Brewers look like a real threat in the National League Central.
There was a time in which the Chicago Cubs seemed like they were going to run away with the division but that isn't the case any longer. Milwaukee has stormed back in the standings and now is just 2 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the top spot in the division. The Brewers are 44-36 whereas the Cubs are 46-33.
There's a lot to be excited about right now with the team. One way to take the club to an even higher level would be adding a little more pop to the lineup. The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote a column highlighting "difference-making" trade proposals and one involved the Brewers adding Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon.
"No. 3. Brewers — Acquire 3B Ryan McMahon and cash considerations from Rockies for 1B/3B Luke Adams," McMahon said. "The Brewers are not getting much offensive production from the left side of their infield with shortstop Joey Ortiz or third baseman Caleb Durbin, so it could be worth taking a chance on McMahon, who had a slow start but has slugged .542 in June. McMahon, 30, is making $12 million this season and is owed $32 million over the next two years.
"The Rockies would have to pay down the contract significantly to move McMahon, but if they had a chance to get Adams, they would have to make the deal. The former 12th-round pick has a .424 on-base percentage over four minor-league seasons (1,159 plate appearances). He has an .899 OPS this year at Double A with 13 doubles, 11 homers and 10 steals. Adams, 21, was recently placed on the injured list with a shoulder contusion suffered in a collision at the plate. This is the type of trade the Rockies need to make to get younger and start turning over the roster."
Should the Brewers go for something like this?
More MLB: Blue Jays Among 'Best Fits' For Brewers Ace Per ESPN