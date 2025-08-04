Brewers Rookie Makes Milwaukee History; Picks Up Shiny Hardware
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting contributions from all across the roster right now.
Milwaukee has as league-best 67-44 record and seem to just keep getting better. The Brewers were active around the trade deadline and added some pieces that can help, like Danny Jansen and Shelby Miller. The Brewers didn't need to go make splashy deals like other contenders, though. Milwaukee has grown this roster from within and continue to find breakout stars left and right.
For example, there have been some questions in the outfield this year for the Brewers due to injuries. That opened the door for rookie outfielder Isaac Collins and he's run with it.
Through 90 games, Collins has slashed .279/.378/.405 with six homers, 32 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, 11 doubles, one triple, and 39 runs scored. He took a step forward in July specifically and was named as the National League Rookie of the Month, as shared on social media by the team.
Collins is a defensive whiz out in the outfield and his bat arguably was better throughout the month of July. Overall, Collins appeared in 23 games in July and slashed .321/.411/.436 with two homers, 11 RBIs, four stolen bases, 11 walks, three doubles, and 11 runs scored.
Milwaukee does this year in and year out. The Brewers enter the season as underdogs and somehow find more young guys to contribute at a high level. Collins has been better than Milwaukee could've hoped for and he's getting rewarded for it.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy noted that Collins is the ninth rookie in Brewers history to earn the award.
"Ninth player and 10th time the Brewers have had an NL Rookie of the Month Award winner. Jacob Misiorowski won in June," McCalvy said.
Everything seems to be going Milwaukee's way right now.
