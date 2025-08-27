Brewers Rookie Standout Considered ROY Favorite After Hot Start
The Milwaukee Brewers still own the best record in Major League Baseball and have a 6 1/2-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs. They have cooled off a little bit since their record setting 14-game winning streak, their second streak of 10 games or longer this season, but they keep trucking along and remain one of the best teams in the league.
The team has witnessed several players step up and take on larger roles this season. This comes after they had traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees and lost Willy Adames in free agency to the San Francisco Giants. One such player that has stepped up is outfielder Isaac Collins.
Chad Jennings of The Athletic recently broke down the odds for Rookie of the Year in both the National and American Leagues. Collins, despite not being on anybody's radar at the start of the season, finds himself as the favorite to win the award in the NL.
Brewers Outfielder Currently Favored To Win NL ROY
"The WAR leader among NL rookies is Collins, a minor league Rule 5 pick — the minor league phase of the Rule 5 is reserved for the longest of long shots — who’s become one of the most productive players on the sport’s best team. The league-leading Brewers have a rookie in left field, a rookie at third base, two rookies on the bench, a rookie in the rotation, and they’ve been shuttling a few other rookie pitchers back and forth from Triple A, one of whom kept the rotation afloat with a 3.51 ERA in the first half and just struck out seven Giants over the weekend," Jennings wrote
Collins is hitting .270/.368/.421 with eight home runs, 44 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a .789 OPS and a 2.6 WAR. He also has a 122 OPS+. He certainly has been a standout for the Brewers this season and has a good chance to win the Rookie of the Year Award.
The 28-year-old was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the ninth round back in 2019. He made his Major League debut in 2024 but has come into his own as a player in 2025.
His breakout season has helped the Brewers surprise many around the league, and it will be interesting to see if he can pull away with the award by the end of the year.
