Brewers Roster Shuffle Included Difficult Decision For Rookie
The Milwaukee Brewers have been waiting for a long time to get Brandon Woodruff back on the mound.
Woodeuff hasn't started a game in the big leagues since 2023 but is returning to the mound on Sunday afternoon. For as great as that is, Milwaukee did have to make a tough decision to open up space in the rotation for him.
Milwaukee announced on Sunday that it is optioning rookie starter Chad Patrick down to the minors.
Patrick has been a revelation for the Brewers this season. With all of the injuries popping up, Milwaukee has needed depth and stability in the rotation. Patrick has provided that. He has made 19 appearances so far this season -- including 18 starts -- and has a 3.52 ERA and 95-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
It wasn't expected that Patrick was going to have a big role heading into the 2025 season, but injuries opened the door for him and he has absolutely made the most of it. Patrick will get another opportunity likely in the near future. He has shown this season that he can be a long-term answer for this rotation but Milwaukee has a good problem on its hands. The Brewers have so much pitching that there currently isn't room for Patrick and now Nestor Cortes is working his way back as well.
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is just a few weeks away. That could be an opportunity for Milwaukee to flip a starter for a bat and the open the door back up for Patrick. That's speculation, though.
More MLB: Brandon Woodruff's Back: How To Watch, Steam Brewers Star's Return