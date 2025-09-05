Brewers Rotation Ranked High Among Postseason Contenders
The Milwaukee Brewers have stumbled a little bit as of late, but they still own the best record in Major League Baseball at 86-55 and have 5 1/2-games lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central division. The team looks to be a serious threat to win a World Series title this coming October. They are looking for their fourth division title in five years and seventh postseason appearance in the last eight years.
In the postseason, starting pitching is of the utmost importance. With one or two top starters leading the way, a team can make a major push to win it all. The Brewers have a few arms at the top that have carried them to this point.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic ranked the Brewers rotation third-best out of all 12 teams currently qualifying for a spot in the postseason.
Brewers Rotation Ranked High Among Playoff Contenders
"Using pitching projections that account for stuff, the Brewers’ top three moves all the way up from 17th over at FanGraphs’ full-season, team-wide rotation depth charts to third overall. Freddy Peralta brings more than a fastball these days, Brandon Woodruff has seemingly three or four fastballs with great command, and hot-shot rookie Jacob Misiorowski will probably be sitting triple-digits in the playoffs. That’ll do," Sarris wrote.
The Brewers pitching staff now has three starters that can carry the load in October. Woodruff began the season on the injured list, and Misiorowski was nowhere to be found. All they had in terms of ace-level pitching was Peralta. But with Woodruff returning and Misiorowski emerging as a top arm, the Brewers look to be in pretty good shape as the postseason draws near.
The Brewers brand of baseball has helped them win a lot of games, but they certainly have a strong enough starting rotation to make a deep run into the postseason and potentially capture a World Series title.
Misiorowski hasn't been quite as strong as he was earlier in the year, but with all three starters having legitimate swing-and-miss capability, the Brewers should be well equipped to at least win one round in the postseason instead of lose in the first round as they have the past five times they have been in.
We'll see what October holds for Milwaukee and how they'll fare the rest of the way.
