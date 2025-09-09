Brewers ROY Candidate Named Among Top National League Rookies
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball's most pleasant surprises this year. Even after the team lost Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants in free agency and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees, they have the best record in all of baseball at 89-56. They also lead the National League Central by 7 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs.
The team's brand of baseball has been quite inspiring. They don't have a ton of power in their lineup, but they win games by finding other ways to score runs. They've also had a ton of young players step up into larger roles this season.
Among those to step up was rookie outfielder Isaac Collins, who at 28 years old is a late bloomer. Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed him as one of the National League's top rookies.
Brewers Rookie Listed Among NL's Best
"Collins, 28, won the left field job for the Brewers out of spring training and has never looked back, posting a .371 OBP with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 16 stolen bases in 118 games. He also has been great defensively, as he’s in the 89th percentile in Outs Above Average. The Brewers acquired Collins from the Colorado Rockies in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft before the 2024 season, an absolute steal of a selection. He’s been a sparkplug for a Milwaukee team that has been the best in baseball for most of the season," Bowden wrote.
Collins is hitting .275 with a 2.5 WAR, .433 slugging percentage and .805 OPS. He also has a 126 OPS+ and has picked up 94 hits in his 342 at-bats this year. He's a switch hitter and is a strong candidate to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. There will be stiff competition, but he is one of the top rookies the Senior Circuit has seen this year, and he is a big reason why the Brewers have been so successful, even after suffering such monumental losses in the offseason.
Collins was drafted in the ninth round in 2019 by the Colorado Rockies out of Creighton University, but he has found his way to the Brewers and turned himself into a very dynamic player. We'll see how he finishes 2025.
