Brewers ROY Candidate Named Team's Hidden Gem After Strong 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have secured their seventh postseason berth in the last eight years. Now, they look to wrap up the National League Central race and clinch their fourth division title in the last five years. At 91-58, they still own the best record in Major League Baseball and lead the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central by 6 1/2 games.
They have had several players step up this season and take on larger roles after the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams. A lot of young players have made their presence known with the club.
One of those players is outfielder Isaac Collins, who is an NL Rookie of the Year candidate. When naming all 30 teams' hidden gems, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report landed on Collins for Milwaukee.
Brewers Rookie Named Team's Hidden Gem
"As you might expect, no shortage of strong candidates for Milwaukee's top unexpected gem. In Isaac Collins, Chad Patrick, Caleb Durbin, Quinn Priester (who they acquired from Boston in early April), Abner Uribe, Logan Henderson and Aaron Ashby, the Brewers were 'supposed' to get a combined total of 1.3 fWAR. Instead, they've amounted to 11.6, several of them key cogs in a machine seeking its first ever World Series title," Miller wrote.
"Considering Collins entered this age-27 season with just 19 plate appearances in his MLB career, the Brewers have to be over the moon with his near .800 OPS, nine home runs and 16 stolen bases in a little more than 400 plate appearances."
Collins has had a remarkable year for Milwaukee. He is slashing .271/.370/.424 with nine home runs, 54 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a 2.3 WAR and a .793 OPS. He has picked up 96 hits in 354 at-bats and has also posted a 122 OPS+.
The 28-year-old was obviously a late bloomer for the Brewers. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies all the way back in 2019, but Collins has been a pleasant surprise for Milwaukee in 2025, and he could very easily win the NL Rookie of the Year award if he keeps up his current pace.
He has played a big role in Milwaukee having the best record in baseball, and it's going to be interesting to see what he'll be able to do in the postseason now that the Brewers have clinched their spot.
