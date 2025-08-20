Brewers Rumors: Milwaukee Predicted To Add Dominant Flamethrower
The Milwaukee Brewers sat on the fence of contending and rebuilding for a good chunk of the season, but over the last few months, there hasn't been a better team in baseball.
From top to bottom, this Brewers team has been impressive. They're managed and coaches very well. Their star players are playing like star players. Their role players are also playing like star players. It's the perfect mix of everything going right that has the Brewers sitting atop the league.
But they're only going to look to get better in the coming months. The Brewers will develop their players even more, but they also have the trade block in the offseason, free agency, and eventually the MLB Draft to improve their system.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a "way-too-early" MLB mock draft for next season and predicted the Brewers would land TCU flamethrower Tommy LaPour. While this is a very early mock draft and LaPour's stock could rise or fall in the next eight or nine months, the fit makes a lot of sense as things currently stand.
MLB mock draft: Brewers predicted to land TCU's Tommy LaPour
"A member of the weekend rotation at Wichita State as a freshman, LaPour transferred to TCU and put together a fantastic sophomore campaign, going 8-3 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 88 strikeouts in 90.1 innings while slashing his walk rate from 10.7 to 7.2 percent," Reuter wrote. "The 6'4", 230-pound right-hander has been up to 100 mph with his fastball, and he backs it with a quality slider and changeup."
The Brewers are seemingly a pitching factory. It seems like each year there's a new pair of Brewers pitchers dominating the big leagues, even after the front office trades away guys like Devin Williams, Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes, and others.
Adding a raw talent with a 100 MPH arm like LaPour would be a recipe for success in Milwaukee.
The big righty is already showing massive improvements in college, though he could work on developing his offspeed pitches a little more.
As things currently sit, LaPour would be the dream selection for the Brewers at the backend of the first round in next season's MLB Draft.
