Brewers Send Young Infielder Acquired In Yankees Trade To Triple-A Nashville
The Milwaukee Brewers optioned two young, talented infielders to Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Saturday night.
The team announced via X that it was sending down both third baseman Tyler Black, 24, and second baseman Caleb Durbin, 25.
Durbin was acquired by the Brewers this offseason as part of the Devin Williams trade to the New York Yankees, a deal that also gave Milwaukee an established starting pitcher in Nestor Cortes.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently called the trade the Brewers’ “best move” of the offseason, implying not only that Cortes is valuable but that Durbin has a ton of upside.
Entering Saturday, Durbin was hitting .250 in Spring Training (.726 OPS) with two home runs, seven RBI, and seven stolen bases.
Black is another intriguing young player for the Brewers. He was selected with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft by Milwaukee and brings a lot of value to the diamond as a switch hitter.
Black struggled somewhat at the plate this spring, hitting .147 with one home run, five RBI, and two stolen bases.
Both Durbin and Black will likely see significant time in The Show during the 2025 season, especially if the Brewers experience injuries.
They are both knocking on the door to becoming big league regulars. Brewers manager Pat Murphy has recently told the press that he believes Durbin will be a good player at the highest level, and he’s been complimentary of Black in the past, as well.
