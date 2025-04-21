Brewers Set Franchise Record After Wild Win Over Athletics
The Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the Athletics on Sunday and came away with a pretty wild win.
Milwaukee won 14-1 on Easter Sunday and set two new franchise records in the game. The Brewers had an eye-popping six stolen bases in the first inning of Sunday's tilt and overall had nine stolen bases on the game.
"The Brewers successfully pulled off two double steals in the 1st inning," MLB shared on social media. They had a franchise-record SIX stolen bases in the frame."
Milwaukee had a pretty wild day, to say the least. Turang led the way with three stolen bases. Sal Frelick also had a mult-steal day with two stolen bases in the win. Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, and Caleb Durbin all chipped in stolen bases as well. Durbin got the record-setting ninth stolen base of the day in just the fourth inning of Sunday's contest.
That's Brewers baseball. Milwaukee may not always have flashy days, but the Brewers do all of the little things right. Milwaukee is dynamic on the base paths, bunts, etc. The Brewers do all of the little things right and that was on full display on Sunday against the Athletics.
It's not every day you're going to see nine stolen bases in a game. ESPN shared that the previous Brewers record held for 33 years before Mlwaukee broke it on Sunday.
"The Milwaukee Brewers believe their aggressiveness on the basepaths is part of their identity," ESPN shared. "Never was it more apparent than on Sunday. Milwaukee stole nine bases in a 14-1 victory over the Athletics to break the team's 33-year-old record for steals in a game. All of them came in the first four innings. Six were swiped in the first, the first time in the expansion era a team stole that many bases in an inning."
