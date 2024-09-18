Brewers Set To Receive Notable Reinforcements Ahead Of Postseason Run
The Milwaukee Brewers roster has taken many hits throughout the 2024 campaign, but two hurlers could be returning just in time for October baseball.
Entering Tuesday, the Brewers' "magic number" to clinch the National League Central is one, meaning they could clinch the division with either a Chicago Cubs loss, or a Brewers win against the Philadelphia Phillies in their series finale Wednesday night. It's safe to say Milwaukee will be competing in the postseason, and the club is poised to receive much-needed reinforcements very soon.
"Right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson (right oblique strain) expected return: Potentially end of September," MLB.com reported Tuesday. "Right-handed pitcher Nick Mears (right forearm inflammation) expected return: Potentially end of September."
Wilson has a 4.04 ERA with an 82-to-31 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .252 batting average against and a 1.27 WHIP in 104 2/3 innings across 34 games this season.
Mears has a 5.79 ERA with a 73-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .270 batting average against and a 1.48 WHIP in 56 innings across 52 games this season between the Brewers and Colorado Rockies.
Both righties potentially returning to action at the end of September would put Milwaukee's pitching staff in the best spot possible for the postseason -- despite their struggles from the mound this year.
October baseball has proven to be one of the wildest months of the year, and the Brew Crew should essentially be looking to load up on as many arms as possible to allow adequate rest and ensure the club can utilize a handful of pitchers when needed.
Neither Mears nor Wilson should be expected to carry Milwaukee to a World Series title on their own, but the hurlers will add one of the most important characteristics of a contender: depth.
