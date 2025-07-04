Brewers Setback: 28-Year-Old Receives Unlucky Injury Update
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have to wait a little longer to get an important piece back in the outfield.
Milwaukee has been missing outfielder Blake Perkins all season to this point. Perkins suffered a fractured shin back in February and he's been working his way back ever since. Perkins is a solid piece for this team. Last year he slashed .240/.316/.332 with six homers, 43 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 13 doubles, and 54 runs scored in 121 games played.
He recently began a minor league rehab assignment but is the latest Brewer to suffer a setback in the minors on their way back up to the big leagues, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Rehabbing Brewers OF Blake Perkins took himself out of the Triple-A game last night after tweaking his groin," McCalvy said. "He's already seen a doctor and the initial read is that it's on the minor side, per Pat Murphy. There will be a rest period before Perkins resumes play."
Perkins is a guy who could help give the Brewers more depth in the outfield and get even more dynamic in on the base paths. Unfortunately, it sounds like he is going to have to wait some more time. The fact that the "initial read" was minor at least is positive, but it's more bad luck in general for a guy whose season has been full of it.
Hopefully, he can get back on the field quickly and make his return soon.
