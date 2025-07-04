Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Setback: 28-Year-Old Receives Unlucky Injury Update

The Brewers got some news on Thursday...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of batting helmets inside the Milwaukee Brewers dugout prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of batting helmets inside the Milwaukee Brewers dugout prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have to wait a little longer to get an important piece back in the outfield.

Milwaukee has been missing outfielder Blake Perkins all season to this point. Perkins suffered a fractured shin back in February and he's been working his way back ever since. Perkins is a solid piece for this team. Last year he slashed .240/.316/.332 with six homers, 43 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 13 doubles, and 54 runs scored in 121 games played.

He recently began a minor league rehab assignment but is the latest Brewer to suffer a setback in the minors on their way back up to the big leagues, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"Rehabbing Brewers OF Blake Perkins took himself out of the Triple-A game last night after tweaking his groin," McCalvy said. "He's already seen a doctor and the initial read is that it's on the minor side, per Pat Murphy. There will be a rest period before Perkins resumes play."

Perkins is a guy who could help give the Brewers more depth in the outfield and get even more dynamic in on the base paths. Unfortunately, it sounds like he is going to have to wait some more time. The fact that the "initial read" was minor at least is positive, but it's more bad luck in general for a guy whose season has been full of it.

Hopefully, he can get back on the field quickly and make his return soon.

More MLB: Brewers' Jackson Chourio Drawing Hall Of Fame Comparisons

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed