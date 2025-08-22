Brewers Shortstop Joey Ortiz's Next Injury Steps Revealed
The Milwaukee Brewers got back in the win column on Thursday and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Chicago Cubs, but there was a scare throughout the game.
Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury. You can check out a video of the play that seemingly led to the injury below:
Ortiz was pulled from the game and it was shared afterward that he is dealing with a hamstring injury that will require an MRI, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Joey Ortiz left the game with a left hamstring - the other leg from the foul ball off his knee the other night. He'll have an MRI, Pat Murphy said," McCalvy shared.
As of writing, the results of the MRI haven't been announced, but this certainly is concerning. The Brewers have navigated injuries left and right this season so they surely will find a way through, but there isn't a ton of wiggle room in the infield right now. If Ortiz is forced to miss time, it wouldn't be shocking to see Caleb Durbin get some time at shortstop or maybe even Brice Turang. But, if either were to happen, the Brewers would then find a way to fill third base or second base.
Should the Brewers give one of their top prospects a chance?
There are a lot of questions out there that won't be answered until the MRI results come back. One intriguing idea that was speculated about was from Brewer Fanatic's Jake McKibbin. He floated the idea of Brewers No. 3 prospect Cooper Pratt getting a shot down the stretch if Ortiz misses extended time.
"Here's where Cooper Pratt comes in. If the Brewers want to succeed in October, you can bet that a strong defense will play a big role in that," McKibbin said. "It's no coincidence that the turnaround in Ortiz's defensive fortunes has coincided with the recent run of form from the Brewers, with plays like this leading the way. Andruw Monasterio, on his best day, isn't capable of this kind of play...
"Just to be clear, Pratt should NOT be promoted straight to the big leagues, but he was likely to get a promotion to Triple A soon, anyway. That decision should be sped up if Ortiz is out for the rest of the season. Pratt has a minor-league Gold Glove and, by all accounts, has become one of the best shortstops in the minor leagues. It's plays like these in critical moments that can have big implications in playoff baseball."
It's a fun thought, but isn't likely right now. He's down in Double-A right now. While this is the case, it at least would be a creative solution to a present issue.
