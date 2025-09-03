Brewers Shortstop Ranked Among MLB's Best In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have begun to struggle a little bit, especially after losing both Trevor Megill and Shelby Miller to arm injuries. They have lost back-to-back games, but still have a five-game lead in the National League Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs and also have the best record in Major League Baseball. They still should be a dangerous team when the postseason comes around.
They have had several players such as Isaac Collins step up into larger roles this season, and it has truly been a success thus far. A lot of young players have emerged as stars on the roster.
Joey Ortiz has unfortunately taken a step back offensively this season, but he took over the starting shortstop role after the departure of Willy Adames. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has Ortiz listed among the top shortstops in the league.
"Ortiz has made a smooth transition from third base to shortstop after Willy Adames departed in free agency, but his offensive game has taken a step back from his rookie numbers. The 27-year-old had a 105 wRC+ with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 142 games last year."
Ortiz has hit .232/.283/.326 with seven home runs, 43 RBI, 11 stolen bases and a .609 OPS this season. What he lacks offensively though, he has made up for on the defensive side. He has done well at the shortstop position since taking over for Adames, who left in free agency for the San Francisco Giants.
The 27-year-old infielder was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles back in 2019 out of New Mexico State University. He made his Major League debut with the Orioles back in 2023 and came over to Milwaukee in the deal that sent Corbin Burnes to Baltimore.
If he can get his bat going again, then the Brewers should be in good shape as they try to win their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and return to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years.
He brings defensive versatility and can also produce at the plate when he is right. It will certainly be interesting to see what he can do down the stretch as the Brewers try and make a push to secure baseball's best record.
