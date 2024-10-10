Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames Projected To Sign With NL Foe In Recent Report
The Milwaukee Brewers top free agent has already proven that teams will be lining up to offer him a lucrative deal this winter.
As expected, larger market clubs will be heavily involved in the bidding war for shortstop Willy Adames. In a recent speculative report, the 29-year-old won't be leaving the National League to chase World Series titles for the latter portion of his career.
"Atlanta (Braves) will very happily keep (Orlando) Arcia around as a versatile backup for two more years at a combined cost of $4M million, but they're going to be at the top of the list of teams bidding for Willy Adames' services," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Wednesday.
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
The shortstop will be a hot commodity this winter, debatably the second-best position player hitting free agency behind New York Yankees' outfielder Juan Soto.
Even though the offseason hasn't officially begun for a handful of teams battling for the Commissioner's Trophy, Adames is already the topic of many conversations.
Atlanta will likely be competing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the slugger, as both clubs are in search of an upgrade at shortstop.
More MLB: Ex-Brewer States That He 'Hates' City Of Milwaukee