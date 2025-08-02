Brewers Should Add $12 Million 6x All-Star To Make Up For Lack of Power
The Milwaukee Brewers had a very busy trade deadline, making three total moves. They acquired outfielder Brandon Lockridge from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Nestor Cortes.
They also acquired Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays and landed Shelby Miller and Jordan Mongtomgery in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They were reportedly one of the teams in the mix for Ryan O'Hearn, but nothing materialized unfortunately.
However, with that in mind, the Brewers still could find a way to boost their offensive production. Surprisingly, veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez went unsigned last offseason after a strong year with the New York Mets.
Given that he remains unsigned, he would need a little bit of time to ramp up. But the veteran slugger has yet to announce his retirement, so he is available to help a contending team in need of a bat.
The six-time All-Star is a career .283/.348/.516 hitter with 331 home runs, a 30.8 WAR and an .863 OPS. He helped guide the Mets to the National League Championship Series last October.
If added to the Brewers, he could give them a major offensive boost and add some much-needed power to the mix as they try to separate themselves from the rest of the NL Central. They are in a dead heat with the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division.
Milwaukee has won the NL Central in back-to-back years. We'll see if they look into Martinez as an option down the stretch.
