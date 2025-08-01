Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Tried Bringing All-Star Slugger To Milwaukee: Report

The Brewers were looking to make a move...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers may not have added a big bat ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but it sounds like it wasn't from a lack of trying, at the very least.

As the trade deadline approached, rumors swirled about various sluggers. The two that popped up the most when it came to the Brewers were Ryan O'Hearn, formerly of the Baltimore Orioles. Former Arizona Diamondbacks star Eugenio Suárez also was mentioned.

Suárez was traded to the Seattle Mariners and O'Hearn was dealt to the San Diego Padres.

Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that the Brewers at least showed interest in O'Hearn on Friday, although they were unable to get a deal done.

"Brewers were involved on O’Hearn today, sources said. But that counts for little, leaving them still without any additions other than Danny Jansen with 90 minutes to go," Hogg reported on Friday.

O'Hearn would've been a solid pickup because of the fact that he has launched 13 homers and has driven in 43 runs this season. While this is the case, Milwaukee missed out. Positionally, there would've been some question marks, but that doesn't matter any longer.

Now, the deadline is behind us and there's no need to think about or worry about what could'be been. This is a contender as is. It would've been nice to land someone like O'Hearn, but Milwaukee still has a 64-44 despite the offensive questions.

