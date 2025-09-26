Brewers Should Hope To Avoid Final Wild Card Winner In Playoffs
The Milwaukee Brewers have reached the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and won the National League Central for the fourth time in the last five years. Now, all that's left is for them to secure home field advantage through the entire postseason. They also are one win away from setting an all-time franchise record in regular season wins.
However, the road won't be easy in the playoffs. They have dealt with some injuries lately that could slow them down despite their dominant regular season. There are several teams that will be tough to face as well.
Tyler Miller of Reviewing The Brew listed several teams that the Brewers should hope to avoid in the postseason, and he noted that whoever wins the third Wild Card spot could be dangerous.
Third NL Wild Card Winner Could Pose Major Threat To Brewers
"It's not that the Mets, Reds, or Diamondbacks are excellent teams who the Brewers don't match up well with, but rather it's the fact that in recent years it’s been common for the last seed in the NL to go on a crazy run and win multiple postseason series. In each of the last two years, the Brewers were the ones who kickstarted those runs, losing to the Diamondbacks in 2023 before they went on an NL pennant-winning run, and the Mets in 2024, who made it to the NLCS after narrowly escaping the Brew Crew," Miller wrote.
The third NL Wild Card team has been dangerous each of the last three seasons. The Brewers themselves have dealt with the pain of losing to such teams twice. It's also important to remember that the first team to win the third Wild Card spot under the new format, the Philadelphia Phillies, reached the World Series in 2022, so the Brewers are far from safe if they face the final Wild Card team, no matter who it could be.
The postseason can sometimes be random, and sometimes it isn't the best team that wins. Often times, it depends on who is hot at the right time, and if the Brewers catch a Wild Card team at the wrong time, they could be in trouble.
It will be interesting to see how the playoff picture looks at the end of the weekend.
More MLB: Brewers Facing Jacob Misiorowski Playoff Conundrum