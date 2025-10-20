Brewers Should Take Flier On Blue Jays 8x All-Star: Why It Makes Sense
The Milwaukee Brewers were just swept in the National League Championship series by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the focus shifts to the offseason, where the Brewers will try to maintain their perch atop the NL Central.
One area of the roster that is going to need some attention is the starting rotation. Two starters, Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff will be free agents after the World Series.
The Brewers gave Quintana a one-year deal prior to the 2025 season, and they could potentially look at similar moves to boost their rotation for the 2026 season. Among the upcoming free agents is Max Scherzer, who could be of use to the Brewers.
Why Brewers Should Take A Chance On Max Scherzer
Scherzer dealt with some injuries in 2025 and went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in just 17 starts. However, he returned to start Game 4 of the ALCS for the Blue Jays, and he allowed just two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings of work, striking out five batters.
Scherzer will be 42 years old next season and is well past his prime, but still is capable of pitching well in big games. The Brewers don't typically spend a lot in free agency, as they are a small-market team, but at this point in his career, Scherzer wouldn't force them to break the bank, especially for a one-year deal.
It also might be a bit of an upgrade over someone like Quintana. The Brewers would know what they're getting, a three-time Cy Young and eight-time All-Star that can rise to the occasion when it matters most.
When healthy, he can give a team innings and still is capable of striking hitters out at a high rate. And with two starters likely gone, the Brewers need somebody to fill those spots in the rotation.
Scherzer could be a solid mentor for some of their younger pitchers such as Jacob Misiorowski and Robert Gasser. He also would make for a strong presence in the clubhouse as a veteran leader on a young team.
It will certainly be interesting to see what Scherzer's market looks like, but bringing him on board for a one-year contract to try and keep the Brewers atop the NL Central might make sense if they want a deeper postseason run next year.
