Brewers Starter Bemoans 'Terrible' Effort Amid Team's First Losing Homestand
With the way the Milwaukee Brewers were rolling all summer, one hardly would have looked at a homestand against two non-playoff teams from the National League West as a roadblock.
Unfortunately, the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks proved to be the Brewers' kryptonite this time around.
It's not as though four losses in seven games is some sort of disaster, but the Brewers suffered their first losing homestand of the entire season after dropping Thursday's finale, 6-4 to the D-backs. In both series, Milwaukee dropped the final two games after starting on a good note.
Jose Quintana takes blame for final loss of homestand
For the last couple of weeks, some of the Brewers' most reliable players haven't quite gotten the job done. And starting pitcher Jose Quintana was a prime example on Thursday night.
Quintana allowed all six of Arizona's runs in just 3 2/3 innings. They were all earned, and the typically accurate left-hander allowed six free passes (four walks and two hit batsmen) to go with five hits. He also forced an over-taxed bullpen to cover 5 1/3 innings.
“It was terrible,” Quintana said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “Our team made a really good effort giving me four runs, but I need better execution to throw strikes. That’s it. It didn’t throw strikes.”
According to McCalvy, it was only the second start in Quintana's career with two or more hit batsmen and four or more walks, and the first since 2017.
The rotation is still in a great spot overall, but with Quinn Priester skipping his most recent start with a sore wrist and rookie Jacob Misiorowski struggling after the All-Star break, veterans like Quintana and ace Freddy Peralta have to be their most reliable selves.
It's also worth noting that the Brewers have now lost three consecutive series. They're still the only team in baseball at least 30 games above .500, but the cracks in the armor are beginning to show.
As October approaches, Quintana is one of several players who must use this final month to clean up some of the miscues.
