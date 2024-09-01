Brewers Slugger Accomplishes Feat Not Seen In MLB Since 2000 Sammy Sosa
The Milwaukee Brewers do not have Ken Griffey Jr. or Sammy Sosa in their lineup. But in at least one way, they have the next best thing.
In the top of the third inning on Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds, Brewers shortstop Willy Adames clubbed a three-run home run off Buck Farmer to stake Milwaukee to a 3-0 lead.
It was Adames' 27th home run of the season, putting him just four blasts shy of his previous career-high. But it also put the 28-year-old shortstop in some elite company in the annals of Major League Baseball history.
Adames has developed quite a penchant this season for hitting three-run blasts, specifically. He now has 12 of them on the season, more than anyone else in baseball. Yes, even more than Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani.
According to MLB.com Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy, only Ken Griffey Jr. has hit more three-run home runs in a single season, with 13 in 1996. And no big-league hitter has had 12 three-run shots in a season since Sammy Sosa in 2000.
McCalvy also reported that Adames has more three-run homers than four entire MLB teams this season: the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago White Sox.
In a season where Adames is getting set to hit free agency, putting himself in the same sentence with The Kid and Slammin' Sammy can't possibly be a negative. And though they aren't quite grand slams, most of those home runs have changed the outlook of games, leading to several more Brewers wins.
In addition to helping the chase for a first World Series in franchise history, the Brewers shortstop is setting himself up for a handsome payday. And if Adames steps to the plate at any point against your favorite team with two runners on base, it might be wise to cover your eyes.
