Brewers Slugger Could Give Milwaukee Last-Second Tough Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to have to sort out its 26-man active roster ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
This is obviously the case and is going to be something each team has to deal with. Milwaukee is no different and has some guys on the roster right now who are going to make the roster decisions very difficult.
One guy who has made a case for himself to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster certainly has been infielder Vinny Capra. Capra is 28 years old and appeared in three games at the big league level last year for Milwaukee. He spent most of the season in the minors and slashed .261/.348/.382 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs in 110 games in the minors.
He must've done something throughout the offseason because he's having an electric Spring Training so far. He's appeared in 11 games for the Brewers and has five home runs, 12 RBIs, three walks, two stolen bases, and five runs scored while slashing .320/.393/.960.
The Brewers obviously have some questions in the infield right now but Capra is making it difficult for Milwaukee to not give him a chance. If he can keep up this red-hot streak over the next two weeks, he's certainly going to force the Brewers' hand.
He's on the younger side and at the very least could provide some depth off the bench for the Brewers. He's been one of the biggest standout players across Spring Training in general. Could he earn a roster spot?
