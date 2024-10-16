Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Slugger's Contract Dubbed Potential "Major Problem" For Milwaukee

Milwaukee can't afford a bad contract

Jul 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) singles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers made an uncharacteristic move when they signed the face of their franchise to a notable deal. Could that have actually been a mistake?

One of their most prominent position players reportedly could put the club in a tough spot financially, depending on how the next few seasons go.

"(Christian) Yelich's remaining contract is either going to be money well spent, or nothing more than a wasted roster spot and wasted money on the team's payroll," Reviewing The Brew's Eric Treuden wrote Monday. "He's making a ton of money through the end of his deal ($22 million a year to be exact), so there's some added pressure there for him to perform, or at the very least: be healthy."

Yelich hit .315 with 26 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .910 OPS (151 OPS+) in 73 games last season.

Milwaukee was absolutely correct in their choice of offering Yelich an extension in 2020, and as of now it was the right move.

Essentially, with his history of injuries, Treuden notes that things could easily go sour for the Brew Crew should the 32-year-old sustain any more serious problems.

However, this is the gamble that every team takes when handing over a large chunk of change to a player. The same could be said for any player who has had many injuries in the past. For a smaller market team like Milwaukee, it may sting a bit more when a large contract becomes a problem.

