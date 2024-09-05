Brewers Slugger's Salary Deemed Worst On Roster, Could He Be Moved In Offseason?
The Milwaukee Brewers front office may have to reconsider rostering one of their more notable additions from last winter.
First baseman Rhys Hoskins has been dubbed the Brewers' "Worst Bang-For-Your-Buck" in a recent report, which may lead to the club going in another direction in just a few months.
"With a 125 OPS+ and 36 home runs per 162 games during his six seasons in Philadelphia, (Hoskins) was still one of the most accomplished power hitters on the market this past winter," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Wednesday morning. "He wound up inking a one-year, $12 million deal that includes an $18 million player option and $4 million buyout for 2025, looking to rebuild his stock for another run at free agency."
Hoskins' performance has dipped since signing with Milwaukee and is now hitting .209 with 34 extra-base hits including 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .708 OPS (93 OPS+) in 111 games this season.
If the club decides they would like to part ways with Hoskins, first baseman and top prospect Tyler Black may be the answer.
The 24-year-old is the No. 4 prospect in Milwaukee's farm system even though he struggled in his first 18 games at the major league level this season -- hitting .204 with a .561 OPS. In Triple-A Nashville Black is hitting .265 with 31 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .822 OPS in 88 games.
The Brew Crew could also look towards acquiring an external replacement through trade or free agency if Black still needs time to work on his game in the minors.
Hoskins may not even be moved if Milwaukee still believes in the 31-year-old, who in fairness is playing his first season since tearing his ACL in March of 2023.
