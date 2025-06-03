Brewers 'Somewhere In The Middle' With Rumors Heating Up
Trade speculation and rumors have already started to pick up across the league with June now here, but the Milwaukee Brewers are one of the more difficult teams to project.
Milwaukee is riding an eight-game winning streak heading into a clash with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The Brewers currently have a 33-28 record and are in third place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee is five games behind the Cubs and four games behind one game behind the Cardinals.
The Cardinals currently have the No. 3 National League Wild Card spot as well, so Milwaukee is one game out of that as well.
It's going ot be interesting to see how things go over the next few weeks. Two weeks ago, the Brewers were struggling and looked like potential sellers. Now, they're hot and look like potential buyers. There is just under eight weeks to go until the July 31st trade deadline. Anything could happen.
With chatter heating up across the league, there are only a few guaranteed buyers and sellers. The Los Angeles Dodgers for example are good and the Colorado Rockies are bad. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a column talking about the upcoming deadline and had Milwaukee one of eight teams "somewhere in the middle."
"Which teams fall somewhere in the middle? The (Tampa Bay Rays), (Boston Red Sox), (Texas Rangers), (Los Angeles Angels), (Atlanta Braves), Brewers, (Cincinnati Reds), and (Arizona Diamondbacks) are all hanging around in their respective league postseason races, but a lot will happen between now and the end of July to shape their approach leading up to the Trade Deadline," Feinsand said.
"Only three AL teams were more than five games out of a Wild Card spot entering Monday, while all but three NL clubs were within 5 1/2 games of a postseason spot. That means 24 of the 30 clubs are still within striking distance, setting up a crucial six or seven weeks for the standings to shake out."
