Brewers Southpaw Set To Make Return To Rotation In Crucial NL Central Matchup
The Milwaukee Brewers hold a commanding lead in the National League Central and look ready to chase an improbable World Series trophy this October.
Despite losing three starting pitchers early on in the season, the Brewers have found a way to not just make it by but also dominate as they hold a 9 1/2 over the Chicago Cubs in their division -- pending the results of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cincinnati Reds.
Even though the Brewers rotation doesn't need the help, a Milwaukee hurler is set to make his return to help take down the Reds in a critical divisional matchup.
Brewers left-handed pitcher DL Hall is set to spot start Friday against the NL Central rival Reds in what should be a highly competitive showdown between two division rivals, first reported by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
Hall has struggled with a left knee sprain that has repeatedly flared up all season, resulting in recurring stints on the injured list.
The 25-year-old has only posted a 0-1 record with a 6.43 ERA, 22-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .348 batting average against and an alarming 2.10 WHIP in 21 innings pitched for the Brewers this season.
The 2017 first-round draft pick has spent most of his time playing in the Brewers' farm system in 2024 but hasn't been overly impressive. Granted, his nagging knee injury likely contributed to his lackluster stats.
The last time Hall pitched during a Major League Baseball game was Apr. 20 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he gave up four earned runs on five hits, three strikeouts and five walks in 3 2/3 innings pitched for the Brewers.
Hopefully, Hall's next performance ends in much better results than his last one.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Starting Pitcher Signs With NL Central Rival To Rejuvenate Career