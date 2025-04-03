Brewers Star Christian Yelich Gets Big Prediction From Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers lost the first four games of the 2025 Major League Baseball season but has responded with two straight wins.
Milwaukee has won two straight over the Kansas City Royals, including an exciting extra-inning affair on Wednesday afternoon. The Brewers' offense has gotten off to a pretty slow start, but there are bright spots. Jackson Chourio has looked great over the last few weeks days and Christian Yelich is healthy.
Yelich hasn't been red-hot to begin the season. He's appeared in six games and is slashing .118/.318/.294 with one home run, three RBIs, and two stolen bases. He's had some bad luck to begin the season, but the fact that he's even on the field is a great sign for the Brewers. When he's healthy, the Brewers are a completely different team. Milwaukee is going to need him if if wants to have success in the division once again.
Although he's had a slow start, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle predicted he will have another good year and end up hitting .290 on the season.
"Yelich wasn't back to his 1.000 OPS self from a few years ago in 2024 -- those days are long gone -- but he was enjoying a resurgent campaign before his season was cut short by a back injury," Doolittle said. "Now an elder statesman in a Milwaukee clubhouse that seems to keep getting younger, Yelich is no longer a franchise player, but when healthy he still offers a wide, balanced range of skills. For a player over 30 with back trouble, there are no sure things, but Yelich enjoyed a strong spring and looks like a full go.
"Season prediction: An averaging of Yelich's two most-recent seasons is a solid baseline of expectation for his percentages -- .290/.382/.466. The column to watch for him at this point is, simply, games played."
Milwaukee needs more offense after losing Willy Adames in free agency. Yelich can be that guy after missing most of the season last year.
