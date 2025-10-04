Brewers Star Jackson Chourio Exits NLDS Game 1 With Hamstring Injury
The atmosphere was raucous and celebratory for the first two innings at American Family Field, but one major development dampened the mood for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
After surrendering a first-inning homer to the Chicago Cubs' Michael Busch, the Brewers seized control. They scored six times in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the second, including three hits in two innings from leadoff hitter Jackson Chourio.
However, after legging out the third hit on a diving stop by third baseman Matt Shaw, Chourio came up limping, and he exited the game with a trainer.
Jackson Chourio's exit zaps some Milwaukee momentum
Chourio, who missed nearly the entire month of August with a hamstring strain, was taken out of hte game immediately following his run to first base. He could be seen frustratedly high-fiving teammates and punching his batting helmet on his way to the clubhouse.
Milwaukee replaced him with pinch-runner Isaac Collins, who also took over in left field for the top of the third.
Manager Pat Murphy gave an update before the bottom of the third inning on the TNT broadcast, and it didn't sound optimistic.
"It's just scary," Murphy said, noting that it was the same hamstring that had kept Chourio out. "We're worried about it. It's really unfortunate."
According to the broadcast, Chourio became the first player in postseason history to post three hits in the first two innings of a game. He's now eight for his first 14 in the playoffs, including Milwaukee's three games in October last year, with two home runs.
The Brewers can ill afford to lose Chourio for any of this series. While getting off to a hot start was obviously ideal, the rotation gets a lot murkier beyond Game 1 starter Freddy Peralta, and it's possible one of these games could turn into a slugfest.
More updates are sure to come, but the Brewers looked to be in strong position to take a 1-0 series lead regardless of whether Chourio stayed in, so they could afford to be cautious. However, Murphy's tone didn't exactly paint the situation in a sunny tone.
