Brewers Star Linked To Red Sox In Surprising Blockbuster Trade Idea
The 2025 Major League Baseball season just started over a week ago and the Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation already is depleted.
Milwaukee currently has just one of its expected starters healthy but one guy who should be back in the not-so-distant future is two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff. He missed the entire 2024 season and has been working his way back.
The Brewers somehow have been able to shine recently winning five of their last six games despite the tough luck with the rotation. Woodruff's eventual return will help although some have already speculated about his future with the team. Milwaukee has given no indication that it will be willing to trade him. If the Brewers are out of contention around the trade deadline who knows what could happen, but there's been no indication right now.
While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker floated him as a fit for the Boston Red Sox.
"Especially if Walker Buehler's production is any indication, more pitching will be needed for Boston," Zucker said. "The team already made its big move for the rotation by landing Garrett Crochet and then giving him a $170 million extension, so the odds they go for another proven No. 1 or 2 starter are probably low.
"The Red Sox could be another candidate for Woodruff or even (Michael King) because the cost, in terms of raw dollars and trade assets, for either is going to be less than with (Dylan Cease). The issue for Boston on the trade front is less about finding upgrades and more about identifying targets who won't disrupt the franchise's long-term plans."
Boston has looked good so far this season, but there's no reason to think that Milwaukee will make any trades of this nature at this time. It's far too early.
