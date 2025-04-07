Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Star Linked To Red Sox In Surprising Blockbuster Trade Idea

It's far too early to be thinking about blockbuster trades like this

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Major League Baseball season just started over a week ago and the Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation already is depleted.

Milwaukee currently has just one of its expected starters healthy but one guy who should be back in the not-so-distant future is two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff. He missed the entire 2024 season and has been working his way back.

The Brewers somehow have been able to shine recently winning five of their last six games despite the tough luck with the rotation. Woodruff's eventual return will help although some have already speculated about his future with the team. Milwaukee has given no indication that it will be willing to trade him. If the Brewers are out of contention around the trade deadline who knows what could happen, but there's been no indication right now.

While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joseph Zucker floated him as a fit for the Boston Red Sox.

"Especially if Walker Buehler's production is any indication, more pitching will be needed for Boston," Zucker said. "The team already made its big move for the rotation by landing Garrett Crochet and then giving him a $170 million extension, so the odds they go for another proven No. 1 or 2 starter are probably low.

"The Red Sox could be another candidate for Woodruff or even (Michael King) because the cost, in terms of raw dollars and trade assets, for either is going to be less than with (Dylan Cease). The issue for Boston on the trade front is less about finding upgrades and more about identifying targets who won't disrupt the franchise's long-term plans."

Boston has looked good so far this season, but there's no reason to think that Milwaukee will make any trades of this nature at this time. It's far too early.

More MLB: Brewers Suffer Yet Another Devastating Injury Blow

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed